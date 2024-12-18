In a landmark event, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a renowned spiritual leader and humanitarian, will deliver a keynote address at the United Nations on World Meditation Day, December 21. This follows the unanimous adoption of the United Nations General Assembly Resolution declaring December 21 as World Meditation Day. The Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in New York will commemorate the first-ever World Meditation Day at the United Nations headquarters on December 20, 2024.

The event, themed "Meditation for Global Peace and Harmony," will feature a keynote address by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, marking the inaugural World Meditation Day. Gurudev, known for his pioneering efforts in stress relief and conflict resolution, will address global dignitaries, including senior UN leaders, diplomats, and international representatives. His address will underscore the critical role of meditation in fostering peace and unity.

Global Livestream: Uniting Millions in Meditation

Following his address, on December 21, Gurudev will host a worldwide livestream event, uniting millions in meditation to mark the Winter Solstice—an auspicious time for reflection and renewal. The event, titled "World Meditates with Gurudev," will be broadcasted live on YouTube, allowing people from all corners of the globe to participate in this momentous occasion.

The unanimous adoption of World Meditation Day by the UN General Assembly is a bold acknowledgement of meditation's capacity to address the challenges of modern life—from rising stress and violence to the erosion of trust and connection in society. Gurudev, who has dedicated 43 years to spreading the benefits of meditation across 180 countries, believes it is the most effective tool to cultivate mental clarity, emotional resilience, and societal harmony.

Gurudev's Global Peace-Building Efforts and the Power of Meditation

Gurudev's belief in the transformative power of meditation is evident in his peace-building efforts across the globe. He has mediated and progressed peace negotiations in conflict-stricken regions such as Sri Lanka, Iraq, Venezuela, and Colombia, where he is credited with playing a pivotal role in ending the 52-year-long conflict between the FARC and the Colombian government.

In India, he significantly contributed to mediating the sensitive 500-year-old Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir conflict. His approach to fostering dialogue and understanding among diverse communities highlighted how meditation cultivates clarity, compassion, and resilience in even the most divisive situations.

From geopolitical conflicts to personal crises, meditation offers a universal solution that transcends boundaries of nationality, culture, and belief. By integrating inner peace with outer action, it serves as a cornerstone for global peace-building efforts. The recognition of World Meditation Day by the United Nations is a profound step forward, according to Gurudev.

He stated, "Meditation nurtures the soul, calms the mind, and offers a solution to modern challenges."

