In a significant development, renowned spiritual leader and founder of the Art of Living Foundation, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, met All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq at his residence in Srinagar.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has been in the Kashmir Valley for the past three days and attended various events, including an anti-drug rally on Tuesday.

In a statement issued by the office of the Mirwaiz, it was stated that during the "cordial meeting," both leaders discussed the importance of peace, compassion, and interfaith harmony in today's world.

"Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, visiting Kashmir after seven years, expressed happiness at being back in the Valley and lauded its spiritual and cultural heritage as a symbol of coexistence," the statement said. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq welcomed him and reiterated that the institution of the Mirwaiz remains committed to peace and dialogue as the most humane and effective means of addressing issues and resolving differences, the statement added.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar @Gurudev Calls on @MirwaizKashmir in Srinagar



Srinagar, November 13, 2025:

Renowned spiritual leader and founder of the Art of Living Foundation, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, called on Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr. Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq at his residence in Srinagar.… pic.twitter.com/PM5totpLw2 — Mirwaiz Manzil-Office of Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir (@mirwaizmanzil) November 13, 2025

According to Mirwaiz's office, both Farooq and Shankar "agreed that injustice and disempowerment lead to radicalisation that threatens peace." Mirwaiz also appreciated Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's recent anti-drug outreach in the Valley, it said.

Referring to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's upcoming visit to Central Jail Srinagar, Mirwaiz stressed that a "compassionate and humane approach must guide efforts for the release of political prisoners and youth," urging the spiritual leader to play his role in this regard.

"Both leaders agreed that sustained dialogue and mutual understanding are essential to promoting peace and human dignity," the statement concluded.

Over 20,000 Students Join Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's Call for a Drug-Free Kashmir

In a major youth mobilisation drive against drug abuse, more than 20,000 college and university students from across Kashmir gathered at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on Tuesday for the Edu-Youth Meet, addressed by global spiritual leader and Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

The event, organised by the Higher Education Department in collaboration with the Department of Youth Services and Sports, marked one of the largest youth outreach programmes in recent years — aimed at combating substance abuse and promoting mental wellness through holistic education.

Colleges across the Valley brought their students to the venue to take an anti-drug pledge with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Addressing the packed stadium, Gurudev urged the youth to take collective action against drugs and violence and to redefine education as a path toward happiness, creativity, and compassion.

An unprecedented gathering of 20,000 youth taking an oath to create a drug-free Kashmir was heartwarming.



Meditation, music, and planning for future programs—all in Srinagar with enthusiastic students from all districts of Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/99Me9G1AgN — Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (@Gurudev) November 11, 2025

"We will see that Kashmir is free from drugs," he declared, adding that the real solution lies within each individual. "Using one's own power of breath, meditation, and simple exercises, one can easily overcome drug addiction."

Drawing from Kashmir's rich spiritual heritage, Gurudev invoked the Spanda Karika and ancient breathing traditions of Kashmir Shaivism, describing meditation as "the heritage of Kashmir, not foreign to it." He said, "This land gave meditation to the world, and it has nothing to do with any religious belief. Meditation keeps the intellect sharp and the mind happy."

Wisdom and meditation at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre in Srinagar. Spoke about Rishi Kashyap, after whom Kashmir was named, and the many disciplines of knowledge that originated here. pic.twitter.com/VBLBboSV4x — Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (@Gurudev) November 12, 2025

Earlier in the day, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar interacted with seven Vice-Chancellors and over 30 college principals from across Jammu and Kashmir. During the interaction, the Vice-Chancellor of SKUAST proposed establishing Art of Living Centres on university campuses to help students manage stress and anxiety.

Gurudev pledged full support to integrate the Foundation's wellness and life-skills programmes as co-curricular components in higher education institutions across the Union Territory, focusing on emotional resilience, leadership, and mindfulness.