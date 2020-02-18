In 2018, Telugu actress Sri Reddy had brought in a storm when she had decided to unearth the dirty secrets of Telugu film industry. She used social media as a slicing sword to bring forth the existence of casting couch. Among several big personalities in South, she had made a shocking allegation against producer Suresh Babu's son Abhiram Daggubati, brother of Rana Daggubati, of sexually exploiting her.

She had even leaked private photos and videos on social media wherein they were seen sharing intimate moments. Moreover, she had also released a number of screenshots of Whatsapp chats, apparently between her and Abhiram. And yet again, Sri Reddy is back in the news when she revealed the place where she had her first night with Abhiram.

For the uninitiated, Suresh Babu is planning to shut Rama Naidu Studios, one of the landmarks of Hyderabad at Nanakram Guda, down. He has been apparently planning to turn the studio into a gated housing colony and expand his other Vizag studio in Visakhapatnam. Rama Naidu Studios is also named in the Guinness Book of World record for producing highest number of movies.

Reacting on the news, Sri Reddy, made a controversial statement which grabbed several eyeballs. "Where I had the first night with Abhi ram in ramanayudu studios that is vanishing soon," she wrote on Facebook.

Sri Reddy had had gone topless publicly in front of Movie Artistes' Association (MAA) office in Hyderabad, in protest against alleged casting couch. She had alleged that Tollywood film-makers sexually exploited her in pretext of giving her roles, but later broke their promises. Since then, the actress has been after some of the top figures from the industry.

Sri Reddy's bold move had even attracted international media's attention, but at the same time, she got mixed response from people on social media. Some praised her for speaking up about such a serious issue, some others criticised her, calling it a publicity gimmick.