Rakul Preet Singh's performance in NGK has been appreciated by critics and audience, but here is one celebrity, who has not given a thumbs-up for the actress' acting in the Suriya-starrer.

Actress and former TV anchor, Sri Reddy has lambasted Rakul's performance in NGK, while hailing Sai Pallavi. "Rakul Peet minus n worst in ygk..got vomiting..pallavi U rocks my rowdy baby. [sic]" she wrote on Facebook.

Interestingly, Rakul's role of PR strategist has won a lot of appreciation, while many critics found Sai Pallavi to have "overacted" in the Suriya-starrer. "In Selvaraghavan films, women have strong roles. But here Sai Pallavi is wasted as NGK's wife and in some scenes she even overacts. However Rakul Preet as the political strategist has a better written role," noted critic Sreedhar Pillai wrote in his Firstpost review.

Looking at Sri Reddy's comments, it seems like the actress is not ready to let bygones be bygones.

Sri Reddy had waged war against the casting couch and shamed a few celebrities who had tried to sexually exploit her. However, while taking about the issue, Rakul had said that "topics like casting couch are discussed and debated more because there is more masala there."

Her comments had left Sri Reddy fuming as she harshly reacted, "Don't piss off the Telugu women, we will parade you in a garland of slippers. Don't poke into our movements. Shut your mouth and sit at home. If you again make any such comments, we will come to your shooting spot and beat you up. [sic]."

Coming back to NGK, the Tamil movie has got a good opening at the Tamil Nadu box office. It is a political thriller, directed by Selvaraghavan.