History is replete with instances where protesters have been violent to protests that have been peaceful. Many a novel ways have included candle light vigils, non-cooperative acts to social and economic boycott, but none quite have managed to usurp and unwind in the private space of the those in the regime.

On Saturday, Sri Lankan protesters were found chilling in the President's swimming pool after occupying his official residence. That's not it, the protesters did not just take a dip in the pool at the presidential palace but also raided the bedroom and kitchen.

The visuals that have gone viral on social media show a handful of protestors in the pool while dozens of them surround it while holding the national flags of their country. The kitchen was crowded too with one group of demonstrators gathered around a table that had utensils and random objects strewn around it.

The live footage also showed hundreds of people walking through the President's Palace, the colonial era state mansion that has been one of the key symbols of state power. As the demonstrators surged at the gates of the Palace, troops guarding the premises fired in the air to hold the crowd back until Rajapaksa was safely removed. AFP quoted defence sources as saying, "The President was escorted to safety. He is still the President; he is being protected by a military unit." President Rajapaksa has reportedly been moved to the Army headquarters after several intelligence sources claimed the situation might get out of control.

Sri Lanka in a mess

In one of the major developments, Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wikremesenghe resigned on Saturday. While announcing his resignation on Twitter, PM Wikremesinghe wrote, "To ensure the continuation of the government, including the safety of all citizens, I accept the best recommendation of the party leaders today, to make way for an All-Party government. To facilitate this, I will resign as Prime Minister."

Following the unprecedented economic crisis, Sri Lanka has been suffering fuel and food shortage, and lengthy blackouts since several months now. In one of the latest demonstration of unrest, sparked by the crisis, thousands of people poured onto the streets in the Capital. Thousands of anti-government protestors even ignored the curfew order issued on Friday.