REUTERS/Amit Dave

Sri Krishna Janmashtami is the birthday of Lord Krishna as per the Hindu mythology. It is celebrated by the Hindus across the world and mainly in India, Nepal and Bangladesh with much fervour.

It is celebrated on the eighth day of Krishna Paksha in Shravana. This year, Sri Krishna Janmashthami, which is also known as Srikrishna Jayanthi, Gokulashtami, Saatam Aatham and Ashtami Rohini, falls on Tuesday, 11 August.

According to the Hindu mythology, Krishna is the eight incarnation of the Lord Vishnu. Going by the drikpanchang, the year marks the 5,247 birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.

The date of festival varies from year to year and festival will be celebrated on two days – one by Smarthas and one by Vaishnavas.

Janmasthami Celebrations:

People fast, like Ekadashi, and spend time doing poojas and chanting stotras. At midnight, the devotees worship Lord Krishna's idol.

One of the major attractions of the festival include Rasa lila or Rasa dance, which is mainly performed in Mathura and Vrindavan describing the story of Krishna who dances with Radha and her companions. Another ritual that is followed as part of Krishna Janmashtami is Dahi Handi or uriadi, during which young men break the hanging pot of butter by forming human tower. It is observed to celebrate the Lord's mischievous act of stealing butter. As part of the celebration, children dress up as Krishna and Radha to take part in processions and competitions.

Janmashthami 2020 Muhurat (source: drikpanchang):

Nishita Puja Time - 12:05 AM to 12:48 AM, Aug 12

Duration - 00 Hours 43 Mins

Dahi Handi on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Parana as per Dharma Shastra

Parana Time - after 11:16 AM, Aug 12

On Parana Day Ashtami Tithi End Time - 11:16 AM

Janmashtami without Rohini Nakshatra

Alternate Parana as per Dharma Shastra

Parana Time - after 05:49 AM, Aug 12

Parana can be done on next day sunrise after Deva Puja, Visarjan etc.

Parana as per modern tradition in society

Parana Time - after 12:48 AM, Aug 12 at many places in India, Parana is done after Nishita i.e. Hindu midnight

Check out wishes, messages and greetings to be shared on Krishna Janmashtami 2020:

May Lord Krishna bless you abundantly to lead a prosperous life with all the delights of life. May your dreams come true. Wishing you the greetings of Krishna Janmashtami 2020.

Reuters

May Lord Krishna bring happiness in ur life and hatred away from ur life. Enjoy Janmashtami with heart full of love. Happy Janmashtami greetings.

May Lord Krishna's flute invite the melody of love into your life.

May Radhaji's love teach you to love!

Happy Janmashtami.

Here is a special day to spend with your family and friends,

A fun day to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna,

Wishing you a cheerful day,

With the greetings of Janmashtami.

Today is a special day for us,

As our Lord Krishna was born on this day,

He was born to fight against inhumanity,

And to save each one of us from evils.

Happy Janmashtami 2020.

Like now, always be a devotee of Lord Sri Krishna, who will guide you in right path.

May he shower you the blessings now and always.

Happy Krishna Janmashtami.

May this Janmashtami brings you happiness in your life,

May hatred leave away from you.

Enjoy the auspicious day with lots of love and happiness.

Wishing you the blessings of Lord Krishna.

Happy Krishna Janmashtami.

He was a naughty kid like you,

but he was born as the eighth avatar of Vishnu to save us from evil.

May you be able to be a guide for many for your good deeds.

Happy Krishna Janmashtami wishes to you and your family.