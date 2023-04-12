Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar's Ustaad Bhagat Singh is undoubtedly one of the much-awaited films for the fans of Pawan Kalyan. The film was announced a few years ago but took time to go on floors. Finally, it is being shot at a brisk pace and the makers have announced a key update from the sets.

The wait is over and the big news is finally here! Actress Sreeleela is officially on board for Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Actress Sreeleela has been on a signing spree since the release of PellisandaD and Dhamaka. She has been signing some of the star-studded films from Tollywood and almost has nine films in her kitty right now. Sreeleela has become one of the most sought-after actresses in T'town. The news of her being part of Ustaad Bhagat Singh has been doing rounds for some time and finally, the much-awaited confirmation is out.

The actress joined the sets today and the makers welcomed her with a flower bouquet. Taking the same to their social media, Mythri Movie Makers wrote, "Welcoming the young sensation @sreeleela14 on board for #UstaadBhagatSingh ❤️ @PawanKalyan @harish2you @ThisIsDSP @DoP_Bose #AnandSai @UBSTheFilm."

Ustaad Bhagat Singh in the official Telugu remake of the Tamil blockbuster film Their. Harish Shankar is said to have made some necessary changes to the film as per the likes and dislikes of Telugu audiences.

On the work front, the actress will be seen playing a pivotal role in Nandamuri Balakrishna and Anil Ravipudi's NBK108. She also has Panja Vaishnav Tej and Nithiin's next in her kitty. A few more projects are in pipeline.