Actor Vijay Deverakonda, a few months ago, announced that he will be collaborating with director Gowtam Tinnanuri for his next film. Actress Sreeleela came on board as the heroine for the film which is tentatively titled VD12. The film finally got launched in Hyderabad today on a grand note.

This film is a period drama and will be produced by Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, Presented by Srikara Studios formally launched with a Pooja Ceremony Today.

Sreeleela and Vijay's duo are already winning hearts as they look amazing together. With two promising performers coming together for a film, expectations for the film are high already.

The actress is currently working for Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh directed by Harish Shankar. She's also working with Mahesh Babu for SSMB28, Ram Pothineni for his next with Boyapati Srinu, Nithiin32, Panja Vaishnav Tej's next, NBK108, and a huge line-up of other films.

Director Gowtam Tinnanuri, who rose to prominence with the romance drama Malli Raava and the award-winning sports drama Jersey, is back in action with VD12. Music will be composed by one of the top Music Director of India, Anirudh Ravichander.

Vijay Deverakonda's previous film Liger was a disaster at the box office not just in Telugu, but in other languages across India. He will next be seen in Kushi which is being directed by Shiva Nirvana and has Samantha playing the leading lady. It is very important for Vijay to bag a hit with this film at any cost.

Other updates

For VD12, producer S Radha Krishna (Chinababu) of Haarika and Hassine Creations handed over the script to the team, Paruchuri Mahendra, MD of Pragati Printers switched on the camera.

Chukkapalli Suresh, Honorary Counsel General of South Korea, sounded the clapboard at the event. The shoot of the cop drama will commence this June.

Girish Gangadharan (National Award Winner for Jallikattu), cranks the camera for the film while Navin Nooli(National Award winner for JERSEY) handles the editing. Avinash Kolla is the art director. More exciting updates about the project, cast, and crew will be announced shortly.