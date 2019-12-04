After numerous ups and downs in his personal life and career, actor Sree Vishnu is finally basking in the success of his recent flicks - Brochevarevarura and Thippara Meesam.

The actor was recently seen at the pre-release event of Miss Match, which has Uday Shankar and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead roles. Daggubati Venkatesh was the chief guest at the event.

Vishnu shared a candid photograph of himself with Venkatesh from the event. In the picture, Vishnu was seen fanboying over Venkatesh as the senior actor put an arm around his shoulder. Venkatesh was speaking and Vishnu was keenly listening to his words.

In June 2004, struggling for a glance of Venkatesh garu in Gharshana Audio Function, I decided to get a satisfying look preferably by sitting next to him yet admiring him :D Thanks to all my directors who helped me become eligible to be around him #DreamComeTrue pic.twitter.com/3p9JLoJGPH — Sree Vishnu (@sreevishnuoffl) December 3, 2019

Fans of both the actors have asked them to come together and make a film. Many have tweeted that both of them are natural performers and their combination will definitely be a super hit.

Venkatesh is currently busy with Venky Mama, which is slated for release on December 13. He also has Asuran remake in his kitty and an untitled film with Tharun Bhascker.