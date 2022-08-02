With an aim to make the platform simpler and more user-friendly for Premium users, music streaming giant Spotify has announced that it is introducing new individual buttons for Shuffle and Play.

The company said that this new change will allow Premium users to choose the mode they prefer at the top of playlists and albums and listen to them the way they want to.

"Music, and how you listen to it, should be yours to control. So from the moment you hit play on Spotify, you decide the way you want to hear your favorite playlists or that new album you are obsessed with," the company said in a blogpost.

"So to make that choice even clearer and simpler, we are improving the listener experience and separating the Shuffle and Play Buttons for Spotify Premium users," it added.

The company said it is rolling out the new update on iOS and Android mobile devices for Spotify Premium users worldwide over the coming weeks.

Spotify, recently, said it now has 433 million monthly active users (MAUs), up 19 million (year-on-year) and above the company's guidance by 5 million.

Its Premium subscribers grew 14 per cent to 188 million in the April-June quarter, up from 182 million in the first quarter.

The company said that advertising revenue grew 31 per cent to reach 13 per cent of total revenue, reflecting growth across all regions and sales channels.