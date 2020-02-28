Kate Upton turned up the heat with her recent Instagram post. The model posted a picture of herself relaxing on a yacht and we have to say she looked gorgeous in a skimpy yellow bikini.

Kate could be seen smiling as she sat cross-legged on a countertop on the ship's deck while illuminated by the piercing sun. The 5ft10in beauty teased her assets as she rocked her canary yellow two-piece, which featured a pair of high-waisted bottoms.

She had her blonde tresses tied up in a bun and she completed the look with a straw visor. Kate gazed off into the distance while sipping on a bright red beverage. She seemed to happily show off in the revealing suit.

It is known that Kate Upton shot to fame with her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue back in 2012, making her one of the most sought after models in the world.

But in a recent interview for theSkimm's podcast Skimm'd from The Couch, Upton shared that while her SI Swimsuit success was no doubt "amazing" to experience, she was wary about all the public discussion her body was garnering, which put her in an "emotionally bad place."

Speaking with Skimm'd from The Couch co-hosts Carly Zakin and Danielle Weisberg, Upton revealed that the media attention that followed her Sports Illustrated fame. But she confessed that though the initial attention and success felt "incredible," she also couldn't help feeling uncomfortable at times with the newfound, widespread attention on her body, she shared on the podcast.

"It was not great," Upton told Zakin and Weisberg with a laugh. "A lot of [the attention] was negative, and even the positive stuff was really creepy."

But it looks like Upton has put all that negativity behind her. The model looked like she was relaxed and having fun. And we have to say, you go girl. You can check out the pics here: