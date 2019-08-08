On August 04, 2019, a spooky incident happened above the Hongze Lake in China's Jiangsu province. Shocking the residents of the area, a ghostly city with moving wind turbines appeared above the lake.

Experts believe that these mysterious sightings are the result of a mirage known as Fata Morgana. This effect usually occurs when light rays penetrate air layers of a different density which later reflects to show the image of faraway objects.

However, after witnessing the clip that shows a moving turbine, people believe that this sighting cannot be ruled out as a simple case of Fata Morgana.

A video of the incident was later shared on conspiracy theory YouTube channel 'The Hidden Underbelly 2.0' where it gained popularity. After watching the video, viewers of the channel put forward various theories to explain this weird sighting.

Most of the people claimed that this could be proof of a parallel dimension, popularly known as a parallel universe. As per these people, it is practically impossible to see a moving turbine in a mirage.

"Time tunnel distortion phenomenon...maybe," commented Mohammed Azhar Rahman, a YouTube user.

"The wind turbine is is a key factor to this phenomenon. Can a mirage manipulate a spinning wind turbine? If not, then these things could be DIMENSIONAL RIFTS. I wonder how far away the rift is?" commented Hollywood1127, another YouTuber.

Some other people argued that this sighting is a part of Project Blue Beam, an alleged secret project carried out by the Elites to grab command over the entire world.

This is not the first time that mysterious images of cities are appearing in China. A few years back, a floating city was spotted in the Chinese skies and thousands of Chinese citizens witnessed the mysterious sighting.