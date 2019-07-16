SpongeBob SquarePants has crossed a new milestone in his life! It has been 20 years for the little sea sponge and his life in the Pacific Ocean! For quite a long time now, we have grown to his humour, his camaraderie with Patrick Stare, Mr Krabs' ridiculousness and all the fun that the pals have in the wide ocean.

More than anything though, it has been SpongeBob's rib-tickling dialogues that got us hooked to the show. Designed and created by cartoonist Stephen Hillenburg, he initially intended to come up with an over-optimistic character who can conquer against all odds of being puny and living in a vast underwater town. For the longest time, SpongeBob has won the hearts of critics and even parents who assume the show to be ideal for their toddlers to watch. Thanks to the voice lent by actor and comedian Tom Kenny, SpongeBob has been an integral part of the cartoon world as well as internet memes.

Which brings us to the most pertinent part of the story, the memorable dialogues in SpongeBob SquarePants. Perhaps all the fans can take this as a challenge and see if they remember most of the dialogues from the show. As for the others, you folks can go through the dialogues, laugh out loud and contemplate whether you would want to invest your time in watching the show (which we do recommend!).

# Run Mr Krabs! Run like you're not in a coma! - SpongeBob

# What do you usually do when I'm gone? - SpongeBob

Wait for you to come back - Patrick Stare

# Are they laughing at us? Patrick Stare

No, Patrick. They're laughing next to us - SpongeBob

# Oh well, I guess I'm not wearing any pants today! - SpongeBob

# We shall never deny a guest even the most ridiculous request - Mr Krabs

# Knowledge can never replace friendship. I prefer to be an idiot! - Patrick Stare

# If I were to die right now in a fiery explosion due to the carelessness of a friend... Then it would just be alright - SpongeBob

# A five-letter word for happiness... money - Mr Krabs

# Good people don't rip other people's arms off - SpongeBob

# You never really know the true value of a moment, until it becomes a memory - SpongeBob

For those who haven't started binging on this amazing cartoon yet, perhaps a little heads up on what the show is about can help you out. SpongeBob is an over-optimistic, good-natured yellow "straight man" who has set camp in the undersea city of Bikini Bottom. He has a best friend, Patrick Star, works at a restaurant owned by Krusty Krab and lives next to the snobbish Squidward Tentacles. They are all diverse characters with much to offer besides just humour.