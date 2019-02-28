Hollywood star Dave Bautista made his return to the WWE on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw and his next appearance has now been confirmed.

According to PWinsider.com, the former WWE Heavyweight Champion is scheduled to make an appearance in next week's episode of Raw which will be held in the United States of America on March 4. The upcoming Raw will be held at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Batista's return to Raw made the show a resounding success as it made the WWE product feel edgy and unpredictable after a long time. The Guardians of the Galaxy star's return came out of the blue during the closing segment of the February 25 episode of Raw.

During this segment, almost every wrestler in the roster gathered on the ramp to celebrate the occasion of WWE legend Ric Flair's 70th birthday. At the same time, the who's who of the business was in the ring – from Triple H and Shawn Michaels to Kurt Angle and even Sting.

Calling Ric Flair the greatest of all time, Stephanie McMahon unveiled a custom made World Heavyweight Championship. She said that Flair will always be a champion and thus the world title is a gift for his 70th birthday. The on-screen authority figure then went on to introduce the 16-time World Champion but the "Nature Boy" did not come out to his entrance music.

The camera then panned backstage showing a returning Batista dragging a cameraman to Ric Flair's locker room. Batista went inside and brutalized the 70-year-old retired wrestler. Subsequently, Batista dragged Flair into the backstage hallway, looked straight into the camera and said, "Hey Hunter. Do I have your attention now?"

On seeing this, Triple H rushed to the backstage area but Batista had disappeared by then. This segment seems to be a continuation of the tension between Batista and "The Game" that emanated during the 1000th episode of SmackDown Live. In that episode, an evolution reunion saw Batista, Triple H, Ric Flair and Randy Orton in the ring together. It was a largely nostalgic affair but the Hollywood star fired shots at Triple H saying despite his great legacy, Hunter had never defeated "The Animal".

WWE sent out the following about what went down to end the week's episode, "On a night the WWE Universe was poised to celebrate the life and career of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair on his 70th birthday, Batista saw fit to not only spoil the festivities, but viciously assault Flair to get the attention of his former Evolution ally, Triple H."