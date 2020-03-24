Spoiler Alert! This is by far one of the most talked-about exits in the show. After many long and eventful seasons, it was finally time for Michonne to leave. The last episode of The Walking Dead Season 10 marked the exit of Danai Gurira's character.

Danai Gurira had announced last year that she would be quitting the show after the tenth season.

In the episode titled, 'What We Became' that aired on Sunday, Danai's character Michonne arrives at the Bloodsworth Island along with Virgil played by Kevin Carroll. Virgil claims the island to be a former naval base where he can find weapons that he can give Michonne and Oceanside. Virgil constantly delays showing Michonne where the weapons are hidden.

He asks for Michonne's help to clear a building of walkers that also contains his wife and children. He then buries his family and suggests that they should spend the night to stay clear of walkers.

Not being able to sleep soundly, Michonne decides to walk around the facility. She steps inside a cell and Virgil locks her in. Michonne finds herself with three other people who have been imprisoned by Virgil.

Virgil also mixes some jimson weed in her food, because of which Michonne drifts off to the past. She sees what her life would be if she had not saved Andrea.

Talking about the flashbacks, Danai Gurira said, "How do you get Michonne that vulnerable? The answer is you have to drug the heck out of her. I had never heard of [jimson weed] before. Then I looked it up and I read some stories from people who had taken it and I was like, 'Holy goodness, what we show is very mild.'"

Michonne is able to escape the cell and understand that there are no weapons. Virgil then takes her to an abandoned ship where she finds Rick's old cow boy boots and an old iPhone with a picture of Michonne and Judith.

They get the ship running and Michonne gets in touch with Judith and R.J on the walkie talkie telling them that Rick could be alive.

The episode ends with Michonne alone on the road. She meets two people who need her help getting back to their group. Michonne offers them her friendship and they go to the group.

Michonne leaves the show at an ambiguous note. Even Gurira answered with a, "We'll see", when asked if her character will return to the show.

Go watch the episode if you haven't already!