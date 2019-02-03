As excitement builds up among fans ahead of the grand finale of Splitsvilla Season 11, Sunny Leone, who is hosting the show with Rannvijay Sinha, raised the temperature with two hot pictures of hers from the shoot location.

In both the pictures shared on Instagram, the sexy actress is seen sporting quirky print tops and it sure does go with Sunny's personality. In one of the photos, she is seen wearing a bright yellow off-shoulder top with funky autorickshaws printed all over and teamed it with denim hot pants. In another picture, she is striking a pose with husband Daniel Weber.

Sunny also shared with her fans that she is having a blast on the last day of shoot with Rannvijay at the Jim Corbett National Park. "Hey guys the finale of @mtvsplitsvilla 11 is on tonight!! Don't forget to check @rannvijaysingha and having a blast on our last day of shoot and announcing the winners!", she wrote on her Instagram page.

The finale episode will see Gaurav Alugh-Shruti Sinha and Shagun Pandey-Samyuktha Hegde fight it out to win the coveted trophy. The two finalist couples beat Kabeer Bhartiya- Anushka Mitra and Anshuman Malhotra-Roshni Wadhwani in the semi-finale task.

Shedding some light on Sunny's projects post the reality show, the actress has a host of films down South lined up for shoot.

She recently kicked started shooting for Mollywood acting debut movie Rangeela and will soon face the cameras for Kollywood movie Veeramadevi, where she plays the titular role. Not just that, the Ragini MMS 2 actress would be seen shaking a leg with Malayalam superstar Mammootty in an item number in his upcoming film Madhura Raja.