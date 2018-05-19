What do superheroes do when they are not saving the world? Probably have a normal life like any one of us. So, don't be surprised if you see your favourite superhero chilling for some time and taking a stroll at a park or travelling in a subway, especially if it is the friendly neighbourhood Spiderman.

Something very similar happened in Boston on May 16, when commuters on the green line spotted a 'Spider-Man' travelling with them.

A video of the cosplayer was shared on Twitter and as expected it went viral in no time.

In a video, the 'Spiderman' is seen hanging upside down from a rod near the gangway connection between coaches, scrolling through his mobile phone.

The tweet had garnered more than 1,200 retweets and over 2,900 likes at the time of writing the article.

Another picture was shared on Twitter showing the cosplayer crouching in front of the subway, exactly like the fictional character of Spiderman.

Here is how the social media reacted to it:

Hanging around — Ray Boulton (@arpy1) May 18, 2018

There’s a total explanation for this it’s obviously spidey ran out of web shooters and now has to catch the subway home before curfew — SHORTY FOURTY (@mannyjr1999) May 18, 2018

What screen rotate setting does Spiderman use to be able to use his cell like that? — Underbite (@underbite) May 18, 2018