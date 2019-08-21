Spider-Man sure is far from home as the deal between Sony and Marvel has fallen out! The deal between Sony and Marvel to allow Spider-Man's involvement in the MCU as well as in standalone movies will be put to an end. Although the details regarding the deal gone sour have not been revealed yet, the news has certainly shaken up the fandom as well as all the actors involved. The dispute has taken a new turn as Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige has pulled out of producing any future Spider-Man movies. It is speculated that the cause of dispute between Marvel's parent company Disney and Sony is due to the revenue sharing percentage from Spidey films.

A source revealed to Deadline that the issue of money, Disney reportedly asking for a 50:50 co-production ratio between Disney and Sony. As the recent Spider-Man movie, Far From Home raked in a whopping $1 billion at the box office, Disney obviously received more than $50 million of the share. Clearly, Disney wanted the bigger piece of the pie and hence wanted to make some amendments in their current deal with Sony. However, Sony was in disagreement and eventually, the whole scene led to the two studios parting ways with Sony taking back Spider-Man's complete rights. The report further adds that Sony believes Jon Watts's team, Tom Holland and Amy Pascal's involvement will be enough to continue the strong feat of the franchise without Feige's partnership.

The deal to bring Spider-Man in MCU between Marvel Studios and Sony was first cracked in 2015. The deal was that the character will appear in crossover Marvel films while Sony would continue to hold complete rights to the character in the aspects of finance, distribution and creative control. Since Holland's debut as Spider-Man in MCU, he went on to appear in three crossover films, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Besides this, Marvel also co-produced Spider-Man's two standalone films, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. While Holland will continue to play the web-slinger, he won't be associated with the MCU family. Of course, this has led to some strong reactions from the Marvel fandom.

Actor Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye in the MCU has also taken to social media to share his displeasure over the news and wants the web-slinger back. He wrote, "Hey Sony Pictures, we want Spider-Man back to Stan Lee and Marvel please, thank you." The news became such a big story that within two hours, Renner's tweet garnered 16,000 retweets and 38,000 likes.

What it felt like hearing the news that Spider-Man is out of the MCU pic.twitter.com/3LC0QVryRy — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) August 20, 2019

mood after hearing spidey is no longer part of the mcu #spiderman pic.twitter.com/wBDMFiz24v — c (@ccav13_) August 20, 2019

sony trying to write another tom holland spider-man movie without mcu references pic.twitter.com/di9apGbfus — josie met jake (fan acc) (@mihsterio) August 20, 2019

i’m sorry i’m trying to imagine the 3rd spidey film with it completely ignoring the mcu and just pretending that spider-man was never a part of marvel like,,, make it make sense lmfao pic.twitter.com/06orZkUWns — claire is boycotting sony (@RUEBENNETTT) August 20, 2019

Forgetting the fact that Spider-Man was ever part of the MCU and just watching the next Spidey film nonchalantly is something fans cannot digest. Not to mention how Marvel brought forth a loving mentor-mentee relationship between Spider-Man (Peter Parker) and Iron-Man (Tony Stark). Spider-Man: Far From Home's success is so vast that it actually became Sony Pictures' highest-grossing film of all time! No wonder, they don't want to alter the deal with Disney.