Time and again, Hollywood films have proved that it has a constantly growing market in Chennai. Spider-Man: Far From Home has now taken the top spot after getting a flying start at the collection centres in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Spider-Man: Far From Home has, in fact, performed better than local movies. It has raked in Rs 1.61 crore from 231 shows at the Chennai box office, as per Behindwoods.

Jyothika's Raatchasi is in second place at the Chennai box office. It has raked in Rs 68.01 lakh from 201 shows. It is considered to be a good number for a female-centric film.

It is followed by Kalavani 2, which has earned Rs 13.96 lakh from 78 shows. The movie was hit by financial issues on the opening day, leading to the cancellation of shows across the state.

Yogi Babu's Dharmaprabhu has entered its second weekend in Chennai. Unfortunately, the film has failed to perform. It earned Rs 9.60 lakh to take its total collection to Rs 57.26 lakh by the end of its second weekend.

Hindi film Article 15 has grossed Rs 9.48 lakh from 36 shows at the Chennai box office. It has collected Rs 33.28 lakh from 36 shows.

Samantha's Oh! Baby has got an average opening in Chennai. It has earned Rs 9.43 lakh from 45 shows. Hollywood flick Annabelle Comes Home has collected Rs 8.30 lakh from 48 shows to take its total tally to Rs 77.60 lakh.

Vijay Sethupathi's Sindhubaadh, which saw the light of the day after much delay, has failed to set the box office on fire. To everyone's shock, the business has completely dropped in the second weekend itself.

It has made a collection of Rs 5.97 lakh from 48 shows to take its total tally to Rs 1.84 crore. Jiivi has raked in Rs 3.62 lakh from 39 shows to take its total tally to Rs 11.67 lakh.