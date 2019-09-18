Marvel Studios' successful journey with its shared cinematic universe has allowed its movies to remain connective without any major flaws throughout its 22-films over the span of 10 years.

Marvel seems to be harkening back to its earlier movies to make better connections with its future slate of films. One such instance is that of Martin Starr. The Spider-Man: Far From Home actor has quite an interesting arc which began even before his appearance in the Spider-Man universe.

Prior to appearing in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Starr made a cameo in 2008's The Incredible Hulk. In the first Spider movie, he plays Roger Harrington, a science teacher at Midtown School of Science and Technology where Peter Parker and his gang study. But even the comedian/actor did not know his cameo character was connected all the way.

During the press junket for Far From Home's digital release, LRM asked Starr if he was aware of the connection and his response was an unexpected one.

"I did not connect the two. I did not assume there was any connection. I auditioned for Spider-Man: Homecoming separate from anything related to that. That was being friends with Ed Norton, and he reached out and asked if I would come out and do a cameo in [Incredible Hulk], in that was a dream come true, in that I was such a fan of his, and I was more than excited to have an opportunity to work with him, even if it was just holding a piece of pizza up. I'll take it. And years later to wind up in a bigger way in the MCU is cool," he said.

"Those are questions I can't answer (laughs). I did not connect the two as far as my performance is concerned, but if Kevin says they're connected, they're connected," said Starr.

For those unaware, The Incredible Hulk had Edward Nortan play the titular character. Though he was eventually replaced by Mark Ruffalo in The Avengers, Marvel still claims that the story arc from the first movie continued with the new version of Green Goliath as well.

Spider-Man: Far From Home will be available as digital HD from Wednesday and Blu-ray will hit stands on October 1.