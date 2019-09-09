Tom Holland's future within the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains uncertain with the Marvel Studios and Sony's breakup over Spider-Man. However, that isn't stopping the actor from appearing publicly and being upfront with his thoughts over the issue or even talking about his memorable experience working alongside MCU veteran actor Robert Downey Jr (RDJ).

Recently, Holland was present at Fan X 2019. During the panel, he spoke proudly about his on-screen and real-life mentor RDJ. The actor sidelined all the drama to just share his experience and the lessons learnt working with RDJ, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson.

"Sometimes you don't need to ask for advice. You can just take a step back and watch people you admire," Holland began saying at the panel. "The amazing thing about RDJ is that he's arguably the most famous movie star on the planet. The biggest movie star on the planet, you know? But, he's always early, he knows every crew member's name, he always knows his lines. He's professional, he's kind, he's caring."

"I was sick on set one day and I don't even know the guy. He was like, 'Come to my trailer and I'll make you feel better..." Holland continued. "He kind of talked to me and took me under his wing a little bit. Entering the Marvel Universe is daunting, it's a big process. I mean, sitting in front of 5,000 people, this is something you normally do. That's on a regular day occurrence. The thing I've learned from him, [Chris] Evans, Scarlet [Johansson] is that just because you're at the top, doesn't mean you can be a dick."

Holland's admirable words certainly go along well with Downey's personality on and off-camera. The actor is known as the godfather of the MCU for setting off the cinematic universe with Iron Man. He's also inspired other actors such as Chris Evans to be a part of the Marvel films.

RDJ has spent a part of his acting career appearing in Marvel Studios films and has been at the forefront for its success. Even after his farewell from the MCU, the actor seems sure to find success with other films such as Sherlock Holmes 3, his next project with Warner Bros.

Holland's future with MCU may be close to an end but the actor is confident that Spider-Man is safe with Sony. At the moment, there are rumours that the studio plans on incorporating the character with the Venom movie Universe.