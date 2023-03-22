A Spicejet SEP trainer's open letter to the "Leaders" of the "SpiceJet Kingdom" is making quite some buzz on social media. The letter by the SEP trainer (safety and emergency procedures), Kaustubh Mehrotra, alleges that his full and final settlement has not been cleared, even after seven months of him resigning.

Mehrotra's open letter of sorts has started a discussion on social media with many former employees of the aviation giant, claiming similar fate.

The open letter

Kaustubh Mehrotra, joined the company in June, 2016 and marked July 31, 2022 as his last working day after serving a 60 days' notice period. Mehrotra, told International Business Times, India, "Usually they ask for a notice period of 90 days. But, the Vice President of our department waived a month off." He revealed moving on from Spicejet for better prospects.

Others sharing the same plight?

The former Spicejet employee alleges that every time he asked, the answer always remained, "Will clear it soon". However, his last three mails, he claims, went unanswered. On being asked if his was a one-off case, Kaustubh told IBT, "Many are struggling to get their documents such as relieving letter and work experience letter Airport entry pass submission letter. These documents are required by the other companies in aviation to offer you a job."

Mehrotra went on to add, "PF has been deducted on pay slip but not credited in EPFO for over a year now." He also revealed that getting the basic deducted from the salary in case of shortage of serving notice period is also not accepted due to shortage of crew. "Crew in particular or ground staff are asked to serve notice period for 90 days if you wish to pay basic salary amount for the remaining number of days of notice, they don't accept as of now due to crew shortage," he added.