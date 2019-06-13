With a team that boasts girl power with mostly a female senior staff, Paramount Animation president Mireille Soria has announced that the studio will be bringing back the magic of Spice Girls. The film is in the early stages of development and they are aiming for two releases a year, starting in 2020.

The five members of the popular girl band, Melanie Brown (Scary), Emma Bunton (Baby), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty), Geri Halliwell (Ginger) and Victoria Beckham (Posh) have given their approvals to the project. It has been reported by Hollywood Reporter that Simon Fuller will be producing the project while Karen McCullah and Kiwi Smith will write the screenplay. The film will further include some of Spice Girls' classic songs as well as new ones that they will curate. Apparently, the Spice Girls will turn into superheroes for the film.

This is probably the first time since the 90s that all the five Spice Girls will come together for a project, that also includes Victoria Beckham. Currently, except for Beckham, the other Spice Girls have kicked off the Spice World tour for which they all reunited. Sharing a throwback of the girls, Beckham wrote, "Good luck to the girls today as they start their tour!" Victoria is currently focussing on her fashion label due to which, she couldn't go along with the rest of the Spice Girls. However, with the Paramount animations project, she will join the girls.

Apart from the Spice Girls movie, the banner also plans to release The SpongeBob Movie: It's a Wonderful Sponge, which also stars Awkwafina and Reggie Watts to its voice cast. Cyndi Lauper will be working on the original tracks for the film along with her co-writer Rob Hyman. The film is being directed by Tim Hill and will be produced by Ryan Harris. Background scores by Hans Zimmer will also be included in the film.