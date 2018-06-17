The much-anticipated Spice Girl reunion tour—proposed £150million concert—has been scrapped off after its member Victoria Beckham (Posh) had a heated argument with rest of its members (Melanie C, Mel B, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton). The five-member girl group gigs were supposed to begin their tour on September 27. The deal announced by global entertainment company Live Nation was considered as one of the biggest tour deals of the year.

Spice Girls' original manager Simon Fuller—with whom the girls have already fallen out—was masterminding the comeback. A source quoted on The Sun revealed, "The Spice Girls are in disarray. While Victoria has always insisted she'd never tour, the others believed Fuller would get her on board. They had a £150million proposal in the offing — with a headline performance at Wembley — and even Mel C, who had previously been reluctant, was signed up." Though there have been talks on the comeback at many occasions, Victoria has always been reluctant about world tours. However, many believed this time the much-hyped world tour might become a reality.

It has been reported that the girls gave an ultimatum to Victoria to choose between them and Fuller. And, after a heated conversation, Victoria decided to go with her ex-manager—after all, he is the one who transformed the multi-million Brand Beckham into an empire. The 58-year old, who is believed to be worth about £450 million, famously founded the five-member girl group that broke back-to-back records across the globe.

Early this year, Victorian clarified her stand on comeback queries. She firmly said that the idea is never tangible and added that neither a world tour nor a group recording is viable. The songstress-turned-designer explained that the reunion with her fellow bandmates will be nothing about embarking on a new project. It is more of "protecting the legacy."