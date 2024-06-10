In a remarkable display of resilience and mental fortitude, 60 specially-abled athletes took to the field for a Wheelchair Cricket Tournament organized by Parishrama Divyang Sports Academy. The event, held at The Art of Living International Center, featured 35 male and 25 female athletes, underscoring the power of sports as a beacon of hope and a platform for positive mental health.

"The academy is bringing hope to all," said Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, global spiritual leader and humanitarian, known for his strong advocacy of ethics and fair play in sports. "Today, when our youth are experiencing tremendous mental stress and facing numerous problems, you (specially-abled persons) are showing them the way to overcome it. You are telling them to be sporty in life; come what may, they can rise above their problems. You are inspiring them to think big and have confidence. You have given a message to all to keep a strong and happy mind. Today, every 40 seconds someone is committing suicide. You are giving hope, opening the door for people, and telling them to honor life and be sporty. Playing sports needs enthusiasm, inspiration, and meditation."

The inaugural event was attended by several dignitaries, including Sathyanarayana, Chairman of Athletics at the Paralympic Committee of India; Gopinath K, Managing Trustee and International Para Badminton player; Dr. Ameya, Ex-Servicemen and Chief Classifiers and Medical Director of Tokyo Paralympics; Dr. Mangala Sridar, Former KPSE member and BBMP Corporator; Giridhar Kumar B, Chief Operating Officer of Sumadhura Group; Jeevana Kalakundala, Sustainability and CSR Head of Sumadhura Group; and Ashwini Walawalkar, CEO of TCFM - Embassy Group.

"Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has been encouraging sports for many years in his ashram," said Sathyanarayana. "Today, Para Olympic sports are getting a lot of encouragement everywhere. There was no such encouragement before. Now the government is also very encouraging. What is required of differently-abled athletes is to practice daily regularly."

The tournament features a men's test match on June 8 and 9, and a women's T20 match at the SSRVM Grounds, highlighting the inclusive and empowering nature of sports for specially-abled athletes.