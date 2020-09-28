SP Charan has come to the rescue of Ajith Kumar, who has been under attack from a section of cine-goers for skipping the funeral of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam.

In a press meet, SP Charan said, "Ajith is my friend. He was also a good friend of SPB. Why do it matter is he attend the funeral or not? What is the issue if he pays his respects from his home?,"

Ajith Kumar along with Rajinikanth had come under attack from the netziens for skipping the funeral on Saturday, 26 September. Especially, the fans of Vijay had targeted him as Thala was helped by SPB during his initial years in the film industry.

"Charan (SPB's son) and Ajith were classmates. They did their matriculation in Andhra. In his initial days, Ajith used to wear Charan's shirts and shoes for ad shoots over-sentimental reasons," he claimed in a TV show last year.

Visibly proud SPB said that he introduced Thala to films. "Ajith first acted in a Telugu movie which was produced by me."

Meanwhile, Andhra Chief Minister YS Yagan has requested the Centre to confer SPB with Bharata Ratna, the highest civilian award in India.