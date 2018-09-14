Having worked in critically acclaimed documentaries, Gaurang Bhat is now all set to make a big splash in American and European cinema. Bhat's upcoming Hollywood project "Armed" would also feature William Fichtner.

His other film Sparsh- Leprosy Mission had created waves across the festival circuit. The film which highlights the stigma faced by lepers post India being declared as a Leprosy-free nation in 2005, has been nominated for the Hollywood International Independent documentary awards, Short Cinefest, and AAB international film festival.

The movie made it to the Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival 2018 after winning an award at the Lakecity International film festival for Best Screenplay.

Having graduated from LA School of Cinema, Gaurang Bhat, a director and cinematographer has won an award for best cinematography at the Southern short awards in Georgia for the film 'Predators'. He has been involved in the creative process of movies like Monomania, Never too late and Vengence, which have won numerous awards.