Post the invasion of Ukraine, Russia has been facing severe pressure from western countries like the United States and the United Kingdom. However, amid tightening sanctions, an unflinching Russia is still continuing its invasion of Ukraine. And now, signaling a possible space race in the coming years, Russia has announced that it will end its involvement in the International Space Station.

If Roscosmos, Russia's space agency completely withdraw its participation in the International Space Station, it will mark an end to 23-year long cooperation with NASA.

Is Russia planning to withdraw cooperation with ISS?

Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin recently announced that a timeline for the completion of its projects in the ISS will be soon conveyed to the nation's leadership.

This announcement is primarily prompted by international sanctions over the war in Ukraine. If Russia withdraws its cooperation with NASA in the ISS, it could be a major blow to future space operations. It could also trigger a new space race with the United States on one side, and Russia and China on the other side.

Rogozin issues a strong statement

"Sanctions from the US, Canada, the European Union, and Japan are aimed at blocking financial, economic, and production activities of our high-tech enterprises. The purpose of the sanctions is to kill the Russian economy, plunge our people into despair and hunger, and bring our country to its knees. It is clear that they will not be able to do this, but the intentions are clear," said Rogozin, Daily Star reports.

He added, "That is why I believe that the restoration of normal relations between partners in the International Space Station and other joint projects is possible only with the complete and unconditional lifting of illegal sanctions."

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, NASA had revealed that sanctions will not affect Russia. The US space agency had asserted on February 25 that civil cooperation between the US and Russia in space, particularly with regard to the International Space Station, will continue. However, now, Russia's statement has baffled both space experts and the United States.