As space agencies like NASA and private companies like Elon Musk's SpaceX are formulating plans for space colonization, a new research report has suggested that space trips could make humans blind.

According to researchers who took part in the study, several astronauts have complained of blurred vision after spending a long time in space.

Brain and gravity's effect on eyesight

During the study, researchers probed the brain and gravity's effect on eyesight. Researchers believe that permanent settlement on space and other planets could negatively impact the vision of people, and will ultimately result in serious optical issues.

Scientists, during the study, looked into Spaceflight-Associated Neuro-Ocular Syndrome (SANS) and compared brain scans before and after space voyages.

"It's gotten to the point where astronauts actually carry extra pairs of glasses when they go into space. They know their vision is going to be deteriorating up there, and they've even started calling them 'space anticipation glasses'," said Mark Rosenberg, from the Medical University of South Carolina, United States, Daily Star reports.

Astronauts may develop dementia

In 2019, another study report had suggested that astronauts may develop dementia if they stay in the Red Planet for a long time.

According to scientists who carried out the study, space radiation is capable enough to trigger dementia among astronauts and space travelers.

"The space environment poses unique hazards to astronauts. Exposure to these particles can lead to a range of potential central nervous system complications that can occur during and persist long after actual space travel – such as various performance decrements, memory deficits, anxiety, depression, and impaired decision-making," said Charles Limoli, a professor of radiation oncology at UCI's School of Medicine.