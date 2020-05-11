IAF aircraft crashes in Punjabs Hoshiarpur, pilots safe Close
IAF aircraft crashes in Punjab's Hoshiarpur, pilots safe

A day after he was discharged, Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted back into the Medanta hospital, late on Sunday night, after he complained of stomach pain.

This is the second time in the past five days that Mulayam had to be hospitalised. Earlier, he was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday and discharged on Saturday. He was said to be suffering from chronic constipation and had undergone colonoscopy.

mulayam singh yadav
Mulayam had called Akhilesh and Shivpal to his residence late evening and asked them to resolve their differences and work together to lead the party to the state polls in 2017.IANS

'There is swelling in his intestines but he is stable'

"There is swelling in his intestines but he is stable and should recover soon. Gastro-surgeon are monitoring his health," said Dr Rakesh Kapoor, director of the Medanta hospital.

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia chief Shivpal Singh Yadav said Mulayam Singh Yadav's health was fine and urged the people to pray for his long life.

Related