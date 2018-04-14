The government of India Friday announced the issue date of the first tranche of government-backed Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) in this financial year.

SGBs are issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and are considered to be alternatives to owning physical gold. People can buy SGB through banks, Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), designated post offices and National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

know all the details about the SGB scheme 2018-19: