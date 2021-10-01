In a twist to Kannada actress Soujanya's death case, her father Madappa has filed a complaint against a Telugu actor who was allegedly harassing her due to which probably made her end her life.

Harassment Complaint

Last evening, he has filed a complaint at Kumbalgodu police station alleging that his daughter had informed him about facing harassment from the Telugu actor.

As a doting father, Madappa had requested to come back to their native Kushalnagar, but she was unwilling to return as she wanted to make a name for herself in the TV industry.

In the complaint, the victim's father said that the Telugu actor might have harassed her again forcing her to die by suicide. Nonetheless, the details of the said person are under wraps.

Was She Under Depression?

From the death note recovered from her apartment, cops have suspected it to be a case of suicide. However, they are expected to call the Telugu actor once the post mortem report is out.

In the four-page death note, Soujanya did not blame anybody for her extreme decision rather she mentioned her inability to overcome health issues that led her towards the extreme path.

The TV actress had apologized to her family members for letting them down while thanking those who helped her to build her career.

Looking at the death note, one gets the impression that she was going through depression. It was because her career was not progressing and her two movies have remained in the cans due to the Covid-19.

Reports claim that she had called her father on the day she died and asked her mother to prepare her favourite sambar as she would come later in the day, her parents have painfully recounted their last conversation.