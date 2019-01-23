Wedding bells are ringing again for Soundarya Rajinikanth. The filmmaker and daughter of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, has been seeing actor and businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi for a while and they are now taking their relationship to the next level.

According to a report on The Times of India, Soundarya Rajinikanth will tie the knot with Vishagan Vanangamudi on 11 February. The family has started preparations for the D-Day which will be held at an upscale hotel in MRC Nagar, Chennai.

It is said to be an elaborate ceremony, starting from 9 February, comprising of mehendi and sangeet before it will be wrapped up with a grand reception. The report adds that Soundarya is spotted at a saree store recently and busy preparing for the marriage.

It has to be noted that they had their engagement ceremony in November 2018.

Soundarya was earlier married to industrialist Ashwin Ramkumar. Their seven-year marriage ended in 2017 with a divorce. She has a five-year-old son from her first marriage.

Like Soundarya, Vishagan Vanangamudi had also ended his first marriage. He made his acting debut in Manoj Beedha's Vanjagar Ulagam and was part of a few movies in small roles. Reports say that he was the first choice to play the lead in Sigappu Rojakkal 2.

Petta Double's Joy

The Rajinikanth family has a strong reason to be happy considering that the year has started on a positive note after Petta turned out to be a massive hit at the box office. The movie has grossed over Rs 160 crore worldwide.