Female celebrities often come under attack on social media hot and glamorous pictures from the people with 'sanskari' mindset. A section of people who not only pass misogynistic comments, but use harsh language to raise their objections.

Recently, Soundarya Rajinikanth shared a lovely picture of her in a swimsuit in which her son is also seen. Usually, such photos met with negative comments over the celeb's costumes, but this time the objections raised by the people were for a different reason.

Chennai is suffering from water crisis and there have been call from people not to waste water when the city is facing a drought-like situation in the capital city of Tamil Nadu. Under such circumstance, Soundarya's post enjoying the heat in the swimming pool did not gone well with her followers.

Soundarya was reminded by many about the situation and soon the filmmaker realised her mistake. So, she has now deleted the picture.

The daughter of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has apologised for posting the said picture and wrote, "Removed the pictures shared in good spirit from my #TravelDiaries considering the sensitivity around the current #WaterScarcity we are facing . The throwback pics were to emphasise the importance for physical activities for children from a young age only #LetsSaveWater. [sic]"

This is not the first time that she has come under attack on social media. Earlier, she was slammed by netizens after posting her honeymoon pictures when the country was mourning the death of 49 CRPF troopers, who were killed recently in the deadliest attack in Awantipora in Pulwama district.