Soundarya Rajinikanth's son Ved Krishna celebrated his third birthday on Sunday, May 6. The director shared her excitement on her Twitter account.

She posted a couple of photos of the birthday celebration. "3 years ago an angel came into my life !!! My miracle my #babyboy #VedKrishna #HappyBirthday baby ❤️❤️❤️ #May6 [sic]" she captioned the photo of her son cutting the cake.

Rajinikanth, Latha Rajinikanth, music director Anirudh Ravichander, who is Soundarya's cousin, Dhanush and Aishwarya Dhanush were seen at the party.

The director has also revealed some cute pictures of her son being pampered by his uncle and aunt, Dhanush and Aishwarya.

Ved Krishna is born to Soundarya Rajinikanth and industrialist Ashwin Ramkumar, who ended their marriage in 2017. They divorced on mutual consent over difference on various issues.

Soundarya had earlier said that she and her husband decided to part ways due to irreconcilable differences. Though both Soundarya and Ashwin initially denied reports of marital discord, Soundarya apparently took a lot of pride in her identity as Soundarya Rajinikanth and that resulted in frequent conflicts between the couple, Times of India reported.

They had tied the knot in 2010.

Coming back to her profession, she made her directorial debut with India's first motion-capture technology film Kochadaiiyaan, which starred Rajinikanth and Deepika Padukone. Unfortunately, the movie bombed at the box office.

She returned with VIP 2 for which her brother-in-law Dhanush wrote the story. The movie got better reception than Kochadaiiyaan.