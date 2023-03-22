Moving to the cloud is a critical business strategy for many organizations, but it can be a lot to take on and manage securely. Cloud technology can be used to optimize data storage, ensure real-time analytics, and make sensitive information more secure, among many other functions. With so many applications, cloud solutions require specific expertise for proper management.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a major provider in the cloud space; it offers more services and features than any other cloud provider, making it a very common solution for organizations that are moving toward a cloud approach. Because of its dominance in this area, there are specialists that devote their careers to solving AWS issues and streamlining the functionality for their clients. Soumya Barman and Joyanta Banerjee are two of those experts; they work closely together to support their client's cloud strategies, solve one-off issues, and ensure that the infrastructure is scalable.

Soumya Barman's Expertise

Soumya has over 18 years of working on the design and development of a variety of technical solutions. Starting as a software engineer in-house, the last decade of his career has revolved around consulting services in the technology space. At Slalom, Soumya mastered cloud solutions architecture. He helped customers build custom solutions, drive integrations with their existing technologies, and secure their data.

As an AWS Certified Solutions Architect, Soumya has passed some of the most rigorous certification exams in this space. He now spends time as a thought leader in the AWS space, sharing everything from study tips to implementation strategies.

Joyanta Banerjee

Similarly, Joyanta is a seasoned AWS Certified Solution Architect with 19 years of IT consulting experience. He specializes in understanding business requirements and translating them into cloud-based solutions. Bringing a bit more business acumen to the table, Joyanta perfectly balances his partnership with Soumya. He's well-versed in several AWS services like S3, Lambda, API Gateway EC2, ECS, ELBs, RDS, and more, but perhaps more importantly, Joyanta bridges the gap between the business world and the technical world.

As a career consultant, problem-solving is Joyanta's specialty. He has helped design and build serverless applications using AWS services, deployed code to automate processes, and spent plenty of time troubleshooting.

Addressing Cloud Noncompliance

Working together, Soumya and Joyanta created a solution that could detect and remediate more than 5,000 non-compliant Cloud resources that were deployed on over 100 AWS accounts. When resources are non-compliant, it could mean they simply need to be updated or that there is a bigger issue. Determining the root cause of non-compliance, and thus, the solution, can be a tedious and time-consuming project.

Of course, experts like Soumya and Joyanta weren't going to dig through each account by hand. They had to come up with a technical approach that could manage the workload required in this case. They developed a centralized cloud-native security automation that would detect non-compliance issues and act based on the importance of the resources that were out of compliance.

The solution that Joyanta and Soumya built improved the security footprint for their client while also cutting costs. Designed to optimize resource use, their solution utilized an event-driven design that meant it would only use cloud resources when needed. This reduces the long-term costs of the solution and makes its deployment easier. In the end, this custom solution not only saved $1.5M - $2M from automation but also boosted security posture and helped customers remain compliant.

Looking Forward

Soumya and Joyanta are lifelong learners; they'll continue refining their skills, offering clients more advanced solutions, and working together when possible. As active members of professional associations and judges for the Globee Awards and the CODiE Awards, the pair is committed to helping develop other thought leaders and new solutions architects all over the world. They will continue to stay on the cutting edge of technology and exceed expectations in every circle they work in.