Soulja Boy has been reported to the police for assaulting and kidnapping his girlfriend. Police are investigating the case that was filed by his girlfriend who has been identified as Kayla.

The incident took place on February 1 when an argument broke out between the two in the rapper's Los Angeles house. Unable to bear him anymore, she decided to leave the house at midnight.

But when she backed down his driveway, Kayla clipped the curb. This caused Soulja's assistant to come out and confront her that resulted in a fight between the two. It was at this point, that the rapper threw some punches and forcefully tied her to a chair with an extension cord. She was allegedly held there for six hours, as was reported by TMZ.

Once she was released, Kayla dashed to the nearest police station and filed a report about the incident. After that, she admitted herself to a nearby hospital, where they found out that she found out that she had three fractured ribs and a concussion.

The police are actively looking into the matter and an investigation is in progress, apart from that they have not revealed many details, TMZ reported.

Soulja's manager, however, has negated the accusations against the rapper and asserted that they are false claims because his client, "always calls," him "if there's any problem" and this time he did not call.

This is not the first time that Soulja Boy has been in the news for assault. A few days back, he was confronted by Casanova, who questioned him for mistreating a woman at the Sirius XM offices in New York City.

Soulja Boy is on a five-year probation sentence for a weapons conviction and is not allowed to threaten anyone or possess a weapon.