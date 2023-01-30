Sophina Khan posted on her Instagram an announcement that her book "Married at 18" will be officially launched on valentine's day. We asked Sophina a few questions regarding the same.

So why did you decide to launch it on Valentine's Day?

To be honest personally we don't celebrate it, but a lot of people do and I just thought it would be fitting seeing it's a mini bio of two college kids falling in love and getting married.

You got a great response on your social media and people pre-ordered the book, how are you feeling about the same?

It was really overwhelming to see the support from my insta family! I really appreciate all the love and support and so happy that everyone is interested in hearing about us. Some have already bought and read the whole book! It's crazy!

Paint a picture for our readers about why one should read your book?

Marriage is one of those things people find it's a 'risk' or 'daunting' or can't 'find the right one' there's a lot of negativity around marriages because of today's social climate so I just wanted to remind people of the good old fashioned way of doing things and take them through our journey.

Lieper Publication has reported that they have received a great response, "We are all set to launch the book" says CEO Faheem Bhat.