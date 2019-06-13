Okay, so Sophie Turner had a post-wedding getaway with her best friend Maisie Williams. Now we don't want to read too much into it, but fans apparently are, they think it was a bachelorette party. Which is a fair assumption. A post-wedding bachelorette party perhaps, since Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were married in a surprise Las Vegas wedding.

However, the getaway might be a start to the celebrations leading up to Sophie's second wedding with Joe. There are quite a few clues that have made fans suspicious of Sansa and Arya Stark's activities abroad. For one, the pair took a private jet from London to Spain!

Reportedly Sophie's crew posed for group shots inside and outside the sleek aircraft, which The Spanish Princess star Nadia Parkes also shared to her Instagram. The ladies' destination was Benidorm, a seaside resort town in Spain, which friend Maddie Spalding revealed in her Instagram post.

However, it is still hasn't been confirmed if the trip was indeed a bachelorette party, but it sure looked like a fun trip. This Spain trip comes on the heels of Joe and his pals jetting off to Ibiza. So, it is reasonable to think that the couple was hoisting their respective bachelor and bachelorette parties with their friends.

Sophie and Joe seem pretty excited for their second wedding, the newlyweds seem to be having a lot of fun being married. Reportedly after Sophie and Joe were married in Vegas, their in-law Priyanka Chopra, 36, confirmed that there would still be an "amazing, beautiful" wedding to follow while speaking with Access.