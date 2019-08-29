Sophie Turner seemed to have a lot of fun at the 2019 VMAs. First, her husband won big at the event for his song "Sucker", which was a comeback for the Jonas Brothers.

Reportedly, the Game of Thrones star shared behind the scenes moments from the MTV Video Music Awards ceremony, congratulating her husband Joe Jonas on the Jonas Brothers' victory in the Best Pop category.

But that was not all, reportedly, Sophie Turner went wild backstage, posing with a bunch of celebrities. One such celebrity was Jonathan Van Ness who she met for the first time at the VMAs, the two stars crossed paths backstage at the awards ceremony and looked equally ecstatic to see the other.

"Jonathan Van Ness!" Turner exclaimed at the Queer Eye cohost, leading him to freak out in the presence of Sansa Stark. The two hugged it out as Van Ness told her, "I love you so much. So happy for your ending, I was so relieved."

The ending, of course, is still debatable, but the character arc of Sansa Stark did seem to end on something of an upbeat note. Sophie Turner played the character for eight seasons on the HBO hit, Game of Thrones.

It is known that Van Ness is such a huge fan of the HBO fantasy drama that he hosted a comedy web series called Gay of Thrones, in which he recapped the series. Guests have included GoT stars like Alfie Allen and Lena Headey, but Van Ness wasn't able to meet Turner.

Sophie Turner also introduced Van Ness to her husband Joe. Sophie and Van Ness sure were excited about Game of Thrones. The final season of the show left many fans disappointed. But it looks like Sophie is still standing by it. You can check out the video here: