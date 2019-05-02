Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are married. The Game of Thrones star and the "Sucker" singer surprised fans everywhere when they got hitched on the down low.

Reportedly after the couple's night at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas -- where Joe and his brothers performed in their first awards show since announcing the JoBros reunion earlier this year -- it seems they hit up a local wedding chapel to tie the knot.

The first hint at the festivities came on Diplo's Instagram Story, where the DJ shared a clip of Turner in a white dress, entering a Vegas chapel with Jonas and his brothers, who were dressed in suits. "Gonna hit up this wedding real quick," Diplo captioned the clip. ET confirmed the union with a copy of the couple's marriage license, which they obtained earlier in the day.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had been engaged for over a year. The pair got engaged back in 2017. Sophie Turner had recently revealed that she would be taking a break from acting for her mental health. And we have to say that what better way to restore your mental health than to go on a romantic honeymoon with your husband.

Later videos from Diplo's Instagram showed the Game of Thrones star walking down a short aisle, surrounded by friends and fellow BBMA attendees, like singer Khalid. The actress' bridal ensemble was completed with a veil and blinking bouquet, as country stars Dan + Shay played their hit "Speechless."

Diplo also went live on his Instagram story, showing the couple reciting their vows to one another in front of an Elvis impersonator.

Turner who spoke with ET previously about her upcoming wedding at the Game of Thrones premiere last month, joking about what co-star and BFF Maisie Williams would be wearing on her big day.

"I don't know why she's thinking about [what she's wearing to my wedding]. I'm giving her the bridesmaid dress!" she said with a laugh. "She's my maid of honor! One of two."

Well the bride and groom do look gorgeous in their wedding finery. Especially Sophie who looked radiant in her bridal gown.