Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye Kyo have been hit by reports that their marriage is on the rocks. The split report intensified after the 37-year-old actress was spotted without her wedding ring recently.

Chinese media outlet Sina shared photos and videos of Song Hye-kyo that were taken before she flew to Singapore. The website stated: "Song Hye Kyo appeared at the airport without a ring. It seems she has already has divorced Song Joong Ki."

Adding on, the report went onto claim that Hye Kyo recently deleted photos taken with Song Joong Ki on Instagram, according to Allkpop, and said, "There seems to be trouble in their relationship."

However, IBTimes India checked with the sources and can confirm this is nothing but a rumour. Also, the Encounter star has not removed any images of the couple from her social media accounts.

An ardent fan of the couple took to Twitter, and shared that Hye-kyo is known for deleting pictures from her Instagram from time to time.

If you know #SongHyeKyo she deletes pic in her IG all the time. She probably was tired over some shippers who can't seem to understand that #SongSongCouple is PRIVATE.& it's time to move on & accept them as fellow actor & actress now. If ppl won't stop, she might delete her IG ?

Joong ki and Hye kyo tied the knot at South Korea's Shilla Hotel on 31 October 2017. The duo shot to fame after starring in Descendants of the Sun. In the hit drama, he played the lead role as Captain Yoo Shi Jin, and she reprised the role of a doctor named Kang Mo-Yeon.

Meanwhile, Hye Kyo had recently talked about her future plans, during the launching event for cosmetic brand Sulwhasoo in Singapore. She shared: "It's only been a short while since my drama ended so I don't have plans for a new project yet. I'm searching for a good scenario and drama. I want to greet fans with good production in the near future."

"I want to have personal time. I came to think that I need some time of my own. I think I'll be resting for a while," she added.