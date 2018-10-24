CID poster
Sony Entertainment Television's popular show CID, running for 21 years now, will go off the air, with its last episode being aired on October 27. Hearing the news, the detective show's fans have reacted on Twitter, asking Sony to get the show back or give it to another channel.

Fans of CID will heave a sigh of relief when they come to know that the show is only going on a break to decide the new season's format. This has been announced by Sony in a statement to the media. CID had earlier too gone on a small break, in 2016 most recently. The show has been off and on air but always come back to entertain viewers with its detective cases.

Read the full statement from Sony Entertainment Television on CID going off-air:

"Having completed 20 years, CID, is the longest running cult show on Sony Entertainment Television. It has been a great journey so far, along with Fireworks Productions, and CID will now take an intermittent break starting 28th October, 2018. The last episode of the show will be aired on 27th October, 2018. The show will gear up for a renewed season with a lot more contextual cases keeping alive the thrill that the audience has experienced so far."

However, CID's lead star Shivaji Satam, who played the role of ACP Pradyuman on the show, told Mumbai Mirror that the cast had not been informed of the channel's decision to end the show temporarily.

While speaking to the tabloid, Satam said, "CID has become a part of our lives. It is like someone has cut off an organ from our body." The actor, who also works in the movies, plans to return from his current film shoot and talk to the channel about the show.