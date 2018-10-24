Sony Entertainment Television's popular show CID, running for 21 years now, will go off the air, with its last episode being aired on October 27. Hearing the news, the detective show's fans have reacted on Twitter, asking Sony to get the show back or give it to another channel.

Fans of CID will heave a sigh of relief when they come to know that the show is only going on a break to decide the new season's format. This has been announced by Sony in a statement to the media. CID had earlier too gone on a small break, in 2016 most recently. The show has been off and on air but always come back to entertain viewers with its detective cases.

Read the full statement from Sony Entertainment Television on CID going off-air:

"Having completed 20 years, CID, is the longest running cult show on Sony Entertainment Television. It has been a great journey so far, along with Fireworks Productions, and CID will now take an intermittent break starting 28th October, 2018. The last episode of the show will be aired on 27th October, 2018. The show will gear up for a renewed season with a lot more contextual cases keeping alive the thrill that the audience has experienced so far."

Meanwhile, fans have been reacting to the news since a couple of days with some funny and some really emotional tweets, with #SaveCID hashtag trending. Take a look:

Cid is my favourite tv show. I can't live without cid. Cid is my . @SonyTV I am requesting you

Please please please don't stop CID.#savecid #CID pic.twitter.com/OLOG0y4Lma — Manish kumar (@Manishoficial) October 23, 2018

reality shows k dum pr kitna chla lenge...ek na ek din hr reality show off air ho jaega...tb kya dikaoge...u hv to change ur decision...u hv to bring back #CID...#SaveCID #DontendCid #wontletcidgo — Akanksha (@Akanksha7188) October 24, 2018

Now u hv to solve the case of closure of #CID ...... dekhiye twitter aaj raat 09:30 baje. #saveCID — Shubhrank (@Shubhrank3) October 24, 2018

An amazing reason... An "indefinite" season break! Wow... Slow Claps.... You should be into politics @SonyTV ... You know how to divide and rule... once gone... forever gone#saveCID #DontEndCID #cid — Shreya basu (@Shreyab70727332) October 24, 2018

hw to view a show without knowing about time..viewers r helpless to watch on sonyliv..still we #CIDians check every week setindia schedule..sadly benefiting u by increasing the no of clicks on ur site..just bcoz of #CID..u r nthng without #CID..accept n bring it back #SaveCID — Akanksha (@Akanksha7188) October 24, 2018

Why you are thinking for closing CID .CID is only show that made sony famous , its only show reached #21years and no other show had reached mark as cid . CID is iconic show of India and also famous in many countries,so please dont close our show cid #Cid #saveCID @SonyTV @SonyLIV — sachin gaurav (@sachingaurav14) October 22, 2018

Our whole generation are grown up by seeing #CID . It make us to believe in power of police officer. Sad to know that the most popular show come to an end. @SonyTV is popular only becuase of #CID . Plz dont close the show #saveCID — Ankit Shrivastava (@asakshrivastav) October 24, 2018

#CID is like the friend we always wished for. Didn't watch it but felt good that it was always there — P.R. (@pr_akash_raj) October 24, 2018

So Finally ppl behnd the masks r spreading rumours. #CID is going #OffAir & u lie to us @SonyTV #21years n u play tricks wth thm&us.

We dnt knw wht is ur decision we dont knw what u think of us.

Becz we knw.

Cid is not only ur show or d producton team's its #OURSHOW #SaveCid pic.twitter.com/D4f7lesqtx — APARNA PATIL (@APatil06) October 21, 2018

You seasoned thousands of childhood detectives. Thank you for over 21 years of entertainment. #CID pic.twitter.com/gw2MqPVATD — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) October 24, 2018

However, CID's lead star Shivaji Satam, who played the role of ACP Pradyuman on the show, told Mumbai Mirror that the cast had not been informed of the channel's decision to end the show temporarily.

While speaking to the tabloid, Satam said, "CID has become a part of our lives. It is like someone has cut off an organ from our body." The actor, who also works in the movies, plans to return from his current film shoot and talk to the channel about the show.