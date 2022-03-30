Sony has finally introduced a new video game subscription service for the PlayStation, its long-rumored answer to Xbox Game Pass.

Sony's PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now will be clubbed into a single option for subscribers and will be collectively called PlayStation Plus.

"We are pleased to share with you official news about changes coming to our subscription services. This June, we're bringing together PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now in an all-new PlayStation Plus subscription service that provides more choice to customers across three membership tiers globally," Jim Ryan, President & CEO, of Sony Interactive Entertainment said in a statement.

According to Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) the new subscription service will be made available in three tiers.

The first is the PlayStation Plus Essential, which is basically the service in its current state and provides users with at least 2 free games every month along with access to multiplayer. The next tier dubbed the PlayStation Plus Extra will provide players with a catalog of 400 downloadable games.

The top tier option will include all the benefits from Essential and Extra tiers, along with up to 340 additional games. Interestingly, this will also include PS3 games, made available via cloud streaming.

At launch, Sony plans to include games like Death Stranding, God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11, and Returnal.

Sony has also assured that most PlayStation Network territories will have the new PlayStation Plus service by the end of the first half of 2022.