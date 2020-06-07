Few people have worked as hard for migrant workers as Sonu Sood. A lot has been said about migrant workers and Sonu Sood has received applause from the public and members of the government for his work.

Now, Shiv Sena is mocking the actor for what he has done for the migrant workers and trying to help them get home. Dubbing him 'Mahatma Sood' Sanjay Raut said that soon the actor will get to meet the Prime Minister.

Sonu Sood mocked by Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut

Sonu Sood has been tirelessly helping migrant workers get home, something governments around the country have been ignoring. He has turned into a hero for those nobody has helped enough. The actor was even called to the Governor's house to discuss the details of his work.

Rumours have been making the rounds that the Bollywood actor will be making a political debut in the near future. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut has hit at the actor's work saying that he will meet the 'Prime Minister and become the celebrity manager of Mumbai'.

In the 'Saamna' Editorial, Raut wrote that the lockdown has given India a new Mahatma, "It is being said that Sonu Sood transported millions of migrant labourers to his home in other states." He said that hailing Sonu Sood for his work projects that the state and central governments have failed to do anything. He asked where the actor is getting buses and transportation, and where the migrant workers are going if states aren't allowing them to go.

The actor who Raut said will soon be seen meeting the PM has been mobilising some action to help migrant workers and get the permissions and facilitate their movement between states. Even if the permissions are granted by the government, he's been laying the groundwork to make it happen. Let's hope this doesn't slow down the work being done in this regard.