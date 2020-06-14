The lockdown has been very tough on a lot of people, and we have few heroes to look up to during this time of crisis. Sonu Sood happens to be one of them. He has been helping migrant workers in getting home, now he's helping colleagues as well.

Sonu Sood has agreed to help Surendra Rajan who has been stranded in Mumbai due to the pandemic. Sonu Sood who heard of his situation contacted him and has assured that he will reach home by June 18th.

Sonu Sood will help co-star Surendra Rajan get home

Since the lockdown was announced many were caught in the lurch. People who travelled for work were suddenly unable to get back home, and those who went back home wouldn't be able to get out for a while. In the process, people have been stranded in different parts of the country, unprepared for a long time now.

Sonu Sood has been working to help migrant workers. His relief work has been praised by all and has attracted much awe for being able to do what nobody could do. Bollywood actor Surendra Rajan who was in R...Rajkumar and Munna Bhai MBBS, has been stuck in Mumbai since the lockdown was announced. The actor had come to shoot a web series to the city and has been unable to get back home to Satna since.

After the news of his plight reached Sonu, he reached out to Rajan to get hid details and to arrange his journey back home. He assured him that he will be on his way by June 18th. Rajan was touched by Sonu's work and said, "Sonu Sood's work is amazing and I am surprised that a man is working like this. One cannot do this unless he has a tremendous will to help people from within. He is doing extraordinary work and people like Sonu Sood are rare."

Rajan who had worked with Sanjay Dutt in Munna Bhai MBBS, said he was close to him and even though Dutt sees him as family, he didn't want to bother anybody. Moreover, the actor's landlord in Mumbai has been pestering him for rent, and one of his disciples paid Rs 45,000 on his behalf for 3 months, he has been receiving ration from the RSS he said.