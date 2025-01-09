AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam have had a wonderful collaborative history. Together they have released some of the most iconic songs in Bollywood. From 'Satrangi Re' to 'Saathiya' the two incredibly talented maestros are revered for their musical prowess. For two people who have worked on as many projects as Rahman and Nigam have, it is hard for fans to believe that they do not share a good personal bond. Sonu recently put all the speculation to rest after he opened up about whether or not he and Rahman are friends in reality.

Sonu is known for his honesty and for always speaking the truth. In a recent heartfelt conversation with O2 India, he talked about his bond with Rahman. He also commented on the Oscar-winning music directors' work ethics and the kind of personality he has. Sonu revealed that Rahman is extremely reserved and does not open up to a lot of people.

The singer said, "He doesn't have relationships. He is not the kind of person who has relationships. He doesn't open up to anyone. At least, I have never seen that. Perhaps, he opens up in front of his older friends, who have known him as Dileep. But I haven't seen him opening up or having any relationship with anybody. He is not a friendly person. He is just into his work."

Sonu recalled a particular music tour that he had done alongside Rahman in the USA. The singer revealed that the music director sticks to very decent pleasantries with people. Sonu in the conversation, mentioned that Rahman is someone who never indulges in gossip and that he is unique that way.

"He doesn't know how to gossip, and that is not his drawback. This is how he is. He doesn't want to know anything about me or anybody else, and he doesn't want anybody else to know about him also. He is a unique personality," mentioned Sonu.

Sonu mentioned that they might not be friends, but he knows for a fact that Rahman is an extremely respectful character and never behaved badly with anybody. The singer said that Rahman never speaks ill about anyone and never wishes anybody bad in life; he said, "I haven't seen him being very friendly with others," but Sonu is sure he is close to his family.