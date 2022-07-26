The Delhi Police has made major security arrangements in the entire Lutyens Zone of the national capital ahead of the questioning of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday in connection with the National Herald case.

Sonia Gandhi will reach the ED office at Pravartan Bhawan, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, by 11 a.m.

Paramilitary forces have been deployed in and around the probe agency's headquarters, as well as additional police teams.

The police is also checking every vehicle and inquiring everyone heading towards the APJ Abdul Kalam Road.

The Delhi Traffic Police has said that due to special arrangements, there will be heavy traffic movement till 2 p.m. on Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction and Man Singh Road Junction.

On July 21, Sonia Gandhi was questioned for hours by the ED.

She was initially summoned to appear again on July 25 but it was changed to July 26 at her request.

On Tuesday, the Congress President will be questioned by a team led by Additional Director Monika Sharma.

On July 21, she was accompanied by her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Sources have suggested that Sonia Gandhi was grilled over the same set of questions which were asked to Rahul Gandhi during his five-day interrogation.