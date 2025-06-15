Sonia Gandhi hospitalised in Delhi after health deteriorates due to stomach issues

A shocking piece of news has gripped the political arena. On Sunday, senior Congress leader and former party president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

She is currently under the care of the hospital's gastroenterology department and remains under observation.

As per an official statement, "Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. She is under observation in the gastroenterology department due to a stomach-related issue."

Earlier this month, the 78-year-old leader had undergone an MRI scan at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Hospital in Shimla after experiencing restlessness. A party leader revealed that she was rushed to the hospital from her private residence in Chharabra, Shimla, late in the afternoon.

A doctor at IGMC noted that her blood pressure was "marginally higher than normal" but confirmed that she was "normal and stable." Naresh Chauhan, principal advisor (media) to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, said she had been taken for a routine check-up due to "some minor health issues."

Sonia's hospital visits

This is not the first time Gandhi has been admitted to the hospital. A few months ago, she had also been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for a stomach-related problem. During that February visit, she was observed for a day by specialists in the gastroenterology department.

In September 2022, she had travelled to the United States for a medical consultation that had previously been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She was accompanied by her son and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The trip caused her to miss a significant part of the Monsoon Session of Parliament that year.

Just before leaving for the US, Sonia Gandhi had overseen a key organisational reshuffle within the Congress party. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala had confirmed her departure on social media, thanking everyone for their concern and good wishes.

Social media users and her fans have taken to social media and are wishing for her speedy recovery.