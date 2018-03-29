While Hollywood's well-known celebrities have never shied away when it comes to lending their voice to famous cartoon and anime characters, the number of Bollywood actors lending their voice in well-known anime movies is also growing.

The latest buzz is that Sonam Kapoor has agreed to do a voice-over for an untitled animated movie. The Kapoor girl is the new addition to the already famous list of actors including Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan who have lent their voice to animated films over the years. From the Hindi version of The Incredibles (2004) to The Jungle book (2016), here's a list of animated movies where our favorite Bollywood stars have lent their voice.

Sonam Kapoor - Untitled: Sonam Kapoor has recently signed the dotted line wherein she will be lending her voice for an animated feature film. The story revolves around a girl who fights the society's prejudices to win her battles. Earlier the film was supposed to be released as a web series, but it changed after pitching the story to Kapoor as she was really impressed with her character in the film and the message it gave. Not much information has been given out about the story and the cast so far.

Shah Rukh Khan - The Incredibles (2004): Shah Rukh Khan made his debut as a voice-over artist for the Hindi version of the Pixar superhero film, The Incredibles which was directed by Brad Bird. The Hindi version was called Hum Hain Lajawab. SRK dubbed for the protagonist Lajawab. Another interesting fact about this movie is that his son, Aryan too was a part of this film. He was the voice of Lajawab's son Tez. The film made $631 million worldwide.

Priyanka Chopra - Planes (2013) and The Jungle Book (2016): Long before Priyanka Chopra made her Hollywood debut with Baywatch and the cop-drama series Quantico, she lent her voice for a Hollywood animated movie. She lent her voice for the character of a plane called Ishani in Disney's animated sports comedy, Planes. The film was directed by Klay Hall and made $239 million worldwide. She also was the voice of Kaa in the Hindi version of The Jungle Book, 2016 directed by Jon Favreau. The film made 96.66 crores USD.

Salman Khan - Hanuman Da Damdaar (2017): Salman Khan had lent his voice to the grown-up character of Hanuman from the anime Hanuman Da Damdaar directed by Ruchi Narain. The film also has voiceovers by other celebs including Raveena Tandon (Anjani), Saurabh Shukla (Kesari), Javed Akhtar (Maharishi Valmiki), Kunal Kemmu (Indra), Makarand Deshpande (Vishrava), Vinay Pathak (Popat Sharma) and Chunky Pandey (Nazuk tourist guide). The movie was released in June 2017.

Arjun Kapoor - Ice Age: Collision course (2016)- Arjun Kapoor made his voice-over debut with the character of Buck in the Hindi version of the Hollywood adventure Ice Age: Collision Course, directed by Mike Thurmeier. He lent his voice to the character of Buck, a weasel, who first appeared in 2009 film Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs. The movie made 40.86 crores USD.

Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor: Roadside Romeo (2008) Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan dubbed for this romantic musical comedy directed by Jugal Hansraj and produced by Yash Raj Films along with Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. It was the Indian Version of Disney's Lady and the Tramp. The couple had lent their voices to the characters Laila and Romeo for the movie. It made about $1 million worldwide.

Akshay Kumar: Jumbo (2008) The animation film directed by Kompin Kemgumnird and produced by Percept Picture Company featured the voice of Akshay Kumar for the character of a baby elephant named Jumbo. Jumbo was also the lead in the movie. Along with Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta (Sonia), Dimple Kapadia (Devi), Rajpal Yadav (Dildar Yadav), Asrani (Senapati), Gulshan Grover (Bhaktavtar), and Yuvraj Singh (Rajkumar Vikramaditya) also lent their voices for different characters in the film. It collected over Rs.1 crore, at the Indian box collection.

Mahabharat (2013) The historical drama based on the Hindu epic Mahabharat was directed by Aman Khan. The animated movie featured an ensemble cast of leading Bollywood actors as voice-over artists. Amitabh Bachchan (Bhishm), Ajay Devgn (Arjuna), Vidya Balan (Draupadi), Sunny Deol (Bhim), Anil Kapoor (Karna), Jackie Shroff (Duryodhan), Manoj Bajpayee (Yudhishtra) and Deepti Naval (Kunti). However, it failed to create magic at the BO and the collections were only a little over a crore.

Delhi Safari (2012) The Nikhil Advani directed comedy featured voices of Akshaye Khanna (Alex the parrot), Govinda (Bajrangi the Monkey), Sunil Shetty (Sultan the leopard), Boman Irani (Bagga the bear), and Urmila Matondkar (Begum the mother leopard). The story revolves around a group of animals, who decide to take a trip to Delhi and discuss the problem of forest destruction with the parliament. It earned a little over a crore within the country.

Ramayana: The Epic (2010)- Debut director Chetan Desai's Ramayana: The Epic featured voices like Manoj Bajpayee (Ram), Juhi Chawla (Sita) and Ashutosh Rana (Ravan). It made about Rs. 36 lakh at the box office.

Imran Khan & Sonakshi Sinha - Rio 2 (2014) Imran Khan and Sonakshi Sinha lent their voices for the Hindi version of the adventure comedy Rio 2 directed by Carlos Saldanha. Imran and Sonakshi lent their voices to the characters of Blue and Jewel who are two blue birds characters from the film. The film made more than $ 500 million worldwide.